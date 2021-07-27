“A Lady with Massive Bold Dreams” – Linda Osifo is Elegantly Walking into 30

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo is turning 30 today and her looks make one loud statement – black really doesn’t crack!

The superstar is celebrating her big 30 with these charming photos that reveal her renowned elegance and black girl magic so effortlessly. Captioning the photos, the uber-talented actress wrote:

Wow. So it’s my 30th birthday today🎂!! Like WOOOOWW.Oh sweet God. 😭

I can’t wait to tell the world more about who I am. I’m a very simple girl. I’m an elegant woman. I’m a glamours actress. But in all, I’m just Linda Osifo, a lady with massive bold dreams. Today, I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty my creator for bringing me this far in my journey of life. All I need today is prayers and more prayers because that is what truly works. 🙏🏾💪🏾🤎💨

For the first time, I’ll be flooding your timeline back to back. Oh yes, I’m 30🤩!! You deserve to see the best of my personalities. 🥳🕺🏾🥰 God is truly my greatest!! #BeautifulLindaAt30 #LindaOsifo

#Photograph by @kelechiamadiobi #Makeup by @bimpeonakoya #Hair by @daves_classik (God bless you all)

#HAPPYBIRTHDAYTOME🥳🥳🥳

Linda promised to flood our timelines and she’s definitely keeping to it. The actress shared more photos saying, “The Elegant Linda at 30.🎂🤎 It’s officially a new level for me and I’m elegantly walking into it with more wisdom, more grace & more strength. This is my 30. I’m so grateful o.”

Photo Credit: @lindaosifo