Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr is Expecting Her First Child + A Book About Dora Akunyili is Coming

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Liquorose Proved She's a Natural Actor & Dancer

Idia Aisien's Birthday Gift from Her Siblings is One We All Want

"I Won’t Let You Down... You Better Not Let Me Down Either" - Khafi's Note to Gedoni following her Pregnancy Reveal

Everything You Need to Know About "King Of Boys: The Return of The King" Is Right Here!

Life Before #BBNaija: These Beautiful Photos from Niyi's Wedding are Our Sweet Spot of the Day

#BNxBBNaija6: The Big Brother 'Shine Ya Eye' Ladies are Here!

#BNxBBNaija6: A Brief Introduction of the Male Housemates in the 'Shine Ya Eye' Season

And the Winner of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 is… Esther!

#BBNaija Season 6 has Officially Begun! Here's a Quick Tour of the New House

Published

18 mins ago

It’s a double celebration for Chidiogo Akunyili, daughter of late Dora Akunyili, and her husband Andrew Parr.

The founder of She ROARs (Reimagining Our Africa Rising) announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child, and will also be unveiling a book about her late mum in August, titled “I Am Because We Are: An African Mother’s Fight for the Soul of a Nation.”

The pair married two years ago in Agulu, Anambra State.

She shared the good news, along with a photo of her baby bump and a caption that reads;

In the coming week(s), in the month of August, motherhood takes on a powerful meaning for me as I’ll be birthing in more ways than one. For one, there is the birth of a child, for another, there is the birth of my mother’s story. Each has been incubated inside of me, held in love and deep trust.

Both have been a most divine journey of listening, of introspection, of showing up through fear, through tears, through the ebbs and flows, saying yes to it all.

Next week, I get to share at least one of the births with you — that of the book — a four-year journey of listening to and penning Dora’s Story in a book titled – ‘I Am Because We Are: An African Mother’s Fight for the Soul of a Nation’.

I cannot wait to share in and with you all that is to come.

#IamBecauseWeAre #Motherhood #Birth

