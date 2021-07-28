BN TV
Life Before #BBNaija: From Hollywood to Nollywood… Boma Has Worked With Some of Your Fave Celebs
Being a housemate in the Big Brother Naija house has the effect of propelling people to stardom. With millions of people throughout the continent watching reality programs, there is no doubt that it is an excellent platform for meeting new people.
Boma Akpore, one of the new BBNaija season 6 housemates has always been in the limelight. He has worked with a number of superstars ranging from Hollywood to Nollywood, strutting the runway as a model and appearing as a video vixen in a music video.
Today, we’ve put together the photos and video of some celebs Boma has worked with before his BBNaija journey began.
As an Actor
In “Orunsewa”
In “The Blacklist” Ep 616
In “For Life”
In “Law & Order” season 20 episode 22 as part of the (SNAKE CREW)
In “Saturday Night Live” (Unity Song), Season 44 Episode 5
In “Escape at Dannemora”
In Marvel’s “Luke Cage” as a member of the Shades Crew
In “Unmasked” a movie directed by Desmond Elliot
In “Above the Law”
In a Music Video
In Banky W’s “Love U Baby” music video