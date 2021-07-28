Life Before #BBNaija: From Hollywood to Nollywood... Boma Has Worked With Some of Your Fave Celebs

Being a housemate in the Big Brother Naija house has the effect of propelling people to stardom. With millions of people throughout the continent watching reality programs, there is no doubt that it is an excellent platform for meeting new people.

Boma Akpore, one of the new BBNaija season 6 housemates has always been in the limelight. He has worked with a number of superstars ranging from Hollywood to Nollywood, strutting the runway as a model and appearing as a video vixen in a music video.

Today, we’ve put together the photos and video of some celebs Boma has worked with before his BBNaija journey began.

As an Actor

In “Orunsewa”

In “The Blacklist” Ep 616

In “For Life”

In “Law & Order” season 20 episode 22 as part of the (SNAKE CREW)

In “Saturday Night Live” (Unity Song), Season 44 Episode 5

In “Escape at Dannemora”

In Marvel’s “Luke Cage” as a member of the Shades Crew

In “Unmasked” a movie directed by Desmond Elliot

In “Above the Law”

In a Music Video

In Banky W’s “Love U Baby” music video