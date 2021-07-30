The Final Part of Moelogo’s Triology “I The EP” is Right Here

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Moelogo is pleased to announce the release of the final part of his trilogy “ITheEP“.

The 11-track EP completes the artist’s three-part EP series, a trilogy he began telling in 2020 with the first two EPs titled “ME” and “Myself“.

“ITheEP” features Qdot on “Wahala“, Bella Shmurda on “Jaiye“, Adekunle Gold and Ria Sean on “Who Talk“, Krishane on “Fontainebleau“, Alpha Ojini on “Goody Goody“, The Cavemen. on “Stay Easy“, Reekado Banks on “One Time“, Laycon on “Care About Me” and L.A.X on “You Sef“.

Production credits for the project go to OPJakes, Jae Eaux, Bylinks, Horsh, Fiokee, Bayomuzik, SessTheProblm, The Cavemen., Footsteps, Piano P, Tytanium, Clemzy, Raheem Bale, SM and KJ Lxdé.

Listen to the EP below:

