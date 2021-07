Penthauze frontline act Phyno comes through with the official music video for the new tune, “Bia“, produced by Masterkraft.

This new track serves as the rapper’s first official single for 2021, a follow-up to the previously released record, “Egbon” where he teamed up with Masterkraft.

The record was mixed, mastered by Xtraordinaire and the video directed, Patrick Elis.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: