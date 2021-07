During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the ‘Lockdown’ housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is the Mr Nigeria 2018, Mister World 2019… Prince Nelson Enwerem.

Take a look.

Look 1

Prince in Rogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Nelson Enwerem (@princenelsonenwerem)

Look 2

Prince in Kimono Kollection

Look 3

Prince in Kimono Kollection

Look 4

Prince in Tranons by Tracy

Look 5

Prince in Kimono Kollection