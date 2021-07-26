The Cute Moment Tomike Adeoye Felt Her Baby Kick for the First Time

Here’s a new vlog from actress and presenter Tomike Adeoye and in this one, she’s sharing the cute moment she first felt her baby kick. She was 19 weeks pregnant at the time.

Tomike says:

Hey Family members! Welcome back to our channel🥳 Still on the pregnancy series! I’m glad you’re enjoying this journey! It’s my pleasure carrying you along!🥺 Today’s video was filmed at 19 week+. It was the very first time I felt the precious kicks🥺😩 priceless moment indeed!

Enjoy!