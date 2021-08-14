Connect with us

ACT Foundation 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge is Open! Apply TODAY

Ayomide Shares How She Sorts Back to School Money Issues Conveniently with Help from Page Financials

Auditions Open for top business reality show THE NEXT TITAN Season 8 with a 15 Million Naira Grand Prize - Register Today

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

After over 1,000 Entries, 10 Winners emerge from CrossPoint Innovate 2021! Here are the Winners

Uche Pedro, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Rinu Oduala named in YNaija's "100 Most Influential People in Media" List for 2021

You Can Now Apply for The Next Ashinaga Africa Initiative Leadership Program | See Details

Tola Awosika's Tips on How to Build Businesses that Stand the Test of Time on "Shop Talk"

They Said I Couldn't: Luxury Leather Products Entrepreneur Zainab Aliyu proved the Doubters Wrong

Youth-led Nonprofit BUILD Nigeria commences Free Program for Low-Income Nigerian Students to Study at the World's Best Universities

Research has it that most non-profit organizations using technology and digital tools to drive innovative change, creating lasting impact and sustainable development in their communities are on the rise, this is why Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is calling for applications from non-profit organizations and social enterprises in Africa who drive innovative social changes in communities through technology and digital tools for its 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge (CIC) which opened on Monday 26th July 2020 and will close on Sunday 15th August 2020 at 11:59pm.

About ACT Foundation
Armed with a vision to leverage relationships to create effective social impact solutions across Africa and with a mission to build sustainable societies by engaging initiatives that unleash potential and empowers beneficiaries, ACT Foundation has remained resolute as a grant-making non-profit organization established in 2016 to support local, national and regional non-profit organizations working to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities across the African Continent.

About the 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge (CIC)
The challenge is open to non-profits and social enterprises across Africa who are deliberately using diverse technological and digital tools to create innovative social solutions.

Support and Funding
The support including funding and training is to enable them to scale up impact within the community where they presently operate and beyond. Grant funding will be awarded to the top 3 winners of the challenge towards scaling of the innovative solutions across different communities.

Past winners of the Changemakers Innovation Challenge (CIC) include Infiuss Health, Vinsighte, Dare to Innovate, Foundation for Moral Value Reorientation etc…

Eligibility Criteria

  • To participate, ensure that the applying organization is at least two years in existence,
  • a non-profit or social enterprise domiciled in Africa,
  • and the innovative solution submitted is fully towards social good;
  • organizations must submit social solutions within the Foundation’s key focus areas, namely; Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment and Leadership;
  • non-profit or social enterprises must be registered with the government agency in charge of organizations’ registry in their respective countries.

Register Now via the Changemakers Innovation Challenge Platform
To be a part of this exciting journey to realize a more sustainable Africa, please visit the website Changemakers Innovation Challenge – actrustfoundation.org

There you will find more information on eligibility criteria on the 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge (CIC) and how to participate.
You can also follow the social media platforms to stay updated.

Reach ACT on Social Media
Twitter: @ACTFoundation_
Instagram: @actfoundation_
Facebook: @AspireCoronationTrustFoundation
LinkedIn: Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation
Website: www.actrustfoundation.org

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

