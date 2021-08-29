BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ 80s Themed Saturday Night Party | Week 5

Johnnie Walker brought the heat to the Big Brother Naija house in week five’s Saturday Night Party and the Housemates looked super fly in their 80s themed outfits.

While Angel and Queen were having so much fun in their corner, Whitemoney and Jackie B got their groove on as Commissioner DJ Wysei played the night away with both current and throwback jams.

We’re not sure if something was brewing between Yousef and Peace or if it was just dancefloor shenanigans, but like every other Housemate, they enjoyed this super lit party to the fullest.

See highlights below: