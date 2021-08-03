Music New Video: Dunsin Oyekan – Roar Published 4 hours ago on August 3, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Dunsin Oyekan performs the video for his powerful new single – “Roar” Watch the video below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:Dunsin OyekanMusicnew videoRoar Up Next New Video: Sinach feat. Farlon Lyte – Oh Jesus Don't Miss Benedicion hosts Birthday Party with set by DJ Kaywise, reveals new single “FAME” BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Video: Sinach feat. Farlon Lyte – Oh Jesus Rapper DaBaby Tenders Apology for “Misinformed Comments About HIV/AIDS” Rotimi Got Not One But Two New Whips for Himself & Vanessa Mdee