Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"During Ever After" is Back with a New Season | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

It all comes to an end in the Final Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3

BN TV

Zeelicious' Sweet Potatoes & Garden Egg Sauce Recipe is Perfect for a Simple Dinner

BN TV

Temi Otedola's Morning Routine involves Yoga, Meditation and Drinking Loads of Water

BN TV

Ronke Odusanya premieres Episode 9 of Comedy Series “Sàlàyé È”

BN TV

Don't Miss the "Tutor not Lesson Teacher" Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

See how Dimma Umeh Shaves her Face for Instant Smooth & Clear Skin

BN TV

Abimbola Craig's Take on Oversharing in Friendships

BN TV

The First Episode of Akah Nnani's "This Is Life" Podcast features Ric Hassani, Wofai Fada & more

BN TV Living

Mr Macaroni talks about His Journey to Fame on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV

“During Ever After” is Back with a New Season | Watch Episode 1

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Laju Iren-produced mini-series “During Ever After” is back with a new season.

This new season of “During Ever After” continues the story of Grace and Setan Rhodes as they fight for their own happily ever after. The mini-series stars BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Bayo Oloko, Inem King, Olumide Owuru, and a host of many others.

Directed by the award-winning Michael AMA Psalmist Akinrogunde, written and produced by Laju Iren, you’re bound to fall in love with this new season.

In case you missed season one, you can catch up here.

Watch season 2 episode 1 of “During Ever After” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Know If You’re Being Overcharged for Rent

Ufuoma Uvomata: Using Silk Pillowcases Can Help Maintain your Glowing Skin

53 Years of Love & Everything in Between! Take a Dive into The Olayinkas’ Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Can We Do Without Personal Branding?

Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” is the Coming-of-Age EP Africa Needs | By Yomi Owope
css.php