Fireboy DML walks us through the process of making the "Apollo" album

Don Jazzy is Enioluwa Adeoluwa's First Guest on “The Late Night Show With Eni”

Watch Ajebo Hustlers' Live Performance of "Bus Stop & Solace" on Glitch Sessions

Catch "Rumour Has It" Stars Elma Mbadiwe & Chinonso Arubayi on the Ndani TGIF Show

Neo Made Vee's 25th Birthday Extra Special | See Highlights from the Celebration

Chioma Ikokwu highlights the importance of social media for business success on “Shop Talk”

Five Handy Makeup Hacks from Dimma Umeh

Mercy Johnson-Okojie & Mary Remmy Njoku reminisce about their days together in this episode of "Mercy's Menu"

Watch Temi Otedola Get Ready for a Busy Day Out

Ronke Odusanya drops Episode 8 of Comedy Series “Sàlàyé È”

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Fireboy DML‘s sophomore album, “Apollo,” was released a year ago on August 20.

At the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, Apollo received many awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Album. At the 2020 Headies, his track “Tattoo” earned him Best R&B Single.

The 17-track album features stars like Wande Coal on the track “Spell“, Olamide on “Afar” and D Smoke on “Champ“. The album “Apollo” was executive produced by YBNL CEO and recording artist Olamide. Producers who worked on the album include PheelzType AiamBeatz and P.Priime.

Which song from this album is your favourite?

Learn about the making of the “Apollo” album by watching this video:

 

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

