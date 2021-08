Afrobeats songster Jaido P proudly presents his self-titled extended play “Shopla“.

“Shopla” houses Jaido P’s previous release “Tesina Pot” featuring Olamide who also teams up with him on the third track “Survive“. The EP further features Joeboy on “Mama Mia“.

Type A, Cracker Mallo, Ezkeezondbeat, P.Prime and Zaki Magic take production credit for the project.

Here’s how Jaido P describes each track on the EP:

Listen to “Shopla” below: