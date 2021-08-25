Connect with us

Kemi Adetiba & Toni Tones spill some “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King” Tea on “I Said What I Said” Podcast

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

This episode of “I Said What I Said” is a “King Of Boys” special!

FK Abudu and Jollz Ayeye are joined by Kemi Adetiba and Toni Tones giving us all the inside scoop on the Netflix series “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King“.

Director and showrunner, Kemi Adetiba shares the concept behind the KOB story, the creative process of making the movie, and Toni Tones share the inspiration behind playing her character as young Eniola Salami.

King Of Boys: The Return Of The King” will be available on Netflix on August 27, 2021.

Listen to the full episode to get all the gist!

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

