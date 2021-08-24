Dodos Uvieghara had a Great Time at her Friend’s Wedding | Watch the Vlog

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Makeup artist Dodos Uvieghara had a great time at her friend’s wedding and she’s sharing the fun experience in this new vlog.

Dodos says,

Hello lovelies, in this Vlog my friend Oyinda marries the love of her life Kofi and it was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever witnessed. I am bringing you guys on the journey from being a makeup artist glamming her up on her big day to bridesmaids duties and watching her say ” I DO”. I hope you enjoy.

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

