Liya’s New EP “Alari” Features Davido | Listen

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After almost a year of putting in the work, DMW’s first lady- Liya is excited to share her brand new extended play titled “Alari“.

The EP, “Alari” which means ‘she that is so separate’, captures Liya’s (Yoruba) culture as a huge part of her identity, according to the singer/songwriter.

The 6-track EP features Afrobeats heavyweight and DMW’s head honcho Davido on “Lakiriboto“. It is executive produced by David Adeleke and gives music production credits to K Dream and Zaki.

Listen to “Alari” below:

