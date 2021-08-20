New EP: EL Prince – Green Vibe

The “Green Vibe” EP by Nigerian indie singer-songwriter El Prince, born Prince Adieze, is almost ready for release.

He grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos, like many other well-known Nigerian musicians. El Prince describes his music as “patan na patan” — an anything-goes mash-up of musical sounds and influences influenced by the vibrations of his hood.

The fast-rising singer has had the honour of working with Peruzzi, music producers Masterkraft and SperoachBeatz for his debut EP “Burst My Brain” in 2020. The extended play boasts of hits “Sista” and “Ride“.

For his sophomore EP, “Green Vibe”, El Prince lines up 6 tracks for his teeming fans and music lovers. So far he has released “Tomato” featuring Masterkraft, “Who Born You“, “Ima” featuring DMW star Mayorkun as lead singles off the project, alongside its official music video.

The extended play has a mix of dancehall, Afrobeats, Afropop and some laidback conscious music. On track 2 “God No Go Shame Us“, he reflects on the sad event of October 20, 2020, at Lekki Toll Gate and the general state of Nigeria.

Ramoon, Skirmisher Beats, Fresh VDM and Amprod produced tracks 1, 3, 4, and 5 respectively except tracks 2 and 6 produced by Avatar Beats. All Mix and Mastering was handled by Big Mouse Beat.

“Green Vibe” extended play shows how much the artist has grown since his debut project, the maturity is evident, it checks the box for someone who is here to stay against all odds. “So much of our music is aspirational, talking about getting rich and living in luxury. Meanwhile, most Africans are struggling. I come from a humble background and I want to write songs that everybody can relate to – the hustle, injustice, loyalty, love… those are universal,” the singer said about his new project and influence.

Listen to the “Green Vibe” EP below: