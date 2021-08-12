Connect with us

Music Scoop

Megan Thee Stallion Owns Her First ESSENCE Cover on the September/October Global Black Fashion Issue

Music News Nollywood Promotions

Is AMAZE the ‘Cameo for Africa’? New Platform connects favourite Celebs to Fans in a Unique Way

Music Promotions

Now You Can Stream Aaliyah's Music Online! Blackground Records partners with Empire to release legendary catalogue

Music

New Music: Oxlade - Ojuju

Music Scoop

We Love To See It! Wizkid & Shatta Wale Nominated For 2021 MTV VMA

Music Sweet Spot

Big Congrats! Ladipoe is a Proud New Dad

Music

Watch the Music Video for "Let Dem Kno" by Smallgod feat. Tiwa Savage & Kwesi Arthur

Music Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Michael's Albums & EPs

BN TV Music

Watch Ladipoe's Acoustic Medley of Some of His Favorite Songs on BN

Music Scoop

Farida Fasasi Remembers Her Husband Sound Sultan One Month After His Death

Music

Megan Thee Stallion Owns Her First ESSENCE Cover on the September/October Global Black Fashion Issue

Published

17 mins ago

 on

On the cover of ESSENCE’s September/October global Black fashion issue is American Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In the issue, Megan opens up about growing up in Houston, sexuality, what’s behind her fierce drive, her musical influences, forth-coming album personal space and more.

On her personal space, Megan tells ESSENCE:

There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis. I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive. I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up,” she says, giving ESSENCE a sneak peek on what to expect for her much-anticipated album.

“Every time I make a move, I’m like, ‘Okay, how can we be better than Megan last month? How can we be better than Megan last year?'” she opens up about her constant self-improvement.

Read the complete article on ESSENCE.

CREDITS:

Photographer: @chriseanrose
Writer: @brooklynrwhite
Stylist: @zerinaakers
Hair Stylist: @Kellonderyck
Makeup Artist: @priscillaono
Manicurist: @cocamichelle
Set Designer: @charlotte_props
Motion Designer: @profoundly_imani

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php