Megan Thee Stallion Owns Her First ESSENCE Cover on the September/October Global Black Fashion Issue

On the cover of ESSENCE’s September/October global Black fashion issue is American Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In the issue, Megan opens up about growing up in Houston, sexuality, what’s behind her fierce drive, her musical influences, forth-coming album personal space and more.

On her personal space, Megan tells ESSENCE:

There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis. I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive. I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up,” she says, giving ESSENCE a sneak peek on what to expect for her much-anticipated album.

“Every time I make a move, I’m like, ‘Okay, how can we be better than Megan last month? How can we be better than Megan last year?'” she opens up about her constant self-improvement.

CREDITS:

Photographer: @chriseanrose

Writer: @brooklynrwhite

Stylist: @zerinaakers

Hair Stylist: @Kellonderyck

Makeup Artist: @priscillaono

Manicurist: @cocamichelle

Set Designer: @charlotte_props

Motion Designer: @profoundly_imani