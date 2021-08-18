Connect with us

Living Scoop

Catch Up on Three New Episodes of "Mum's Worst Day" podcast with Nicole Chikwe

Living News Promotions Relationships Weddings

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here's How Vetifly can Fly you there

Career Living

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Delicious Okpa Fix with Paldava Foods

Events Living Promotions

Get Set for a "Taste of Ghana" in Lagos! Nania by Achimba hosts Food Pop-up this September

Living Scoop

Denola Grey is Officially an Author! What You Should Know About His New Children’s Book “The Moonseeker”

Living Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: You Have To See These Beautiful Artworks by Saga

BN TV Living Movies & TV

"Mercy's Menu" is Back! Watch Mercy Johnson Okojie & Taaooma make Coconut Noodles

Events Living Promotions

Your Thursday Night is Now Fully Booked! Here's Why Medusa Lagos is the Place to Be

Living Promotions

Get Ready to Live it Up with Medplus! Join the 30 Days Wellness Challenge

Living Scoop

Beyoncé Reflects on Every Decade of Her Life as she Covers Harper's Bazaar 'The Icon Issue'

Living

Catch Up on Three New Episodes of “Mum’s Worst Day” podcast with Nicole Chikwe

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In episode 4 of the “Mum’s Worst Day” podcast, Datari Ladejo, a lawyer, content creator, digital strategist and amazing mum, shares her journey through motherhood, marriage and everything in between.

This conversation touches on how mothers need to find themselves after childbirth and connect with who they are. Datari, who had her baby during the Covid-19 pandemic, shared how tough it was during that stage. She also mentioned that sometimes your pregnancy might not go the way you envisioned it to be but that doesn’t make you less of a mum and it is totally fine if you’re upset about how things go.

Nicole and Datari also mentioned that in as much as pregnancy is a gift from God and a privilege, you are allowed to be human and feel all the feels, find out what makes you feel better and what keeps your spirit up. It can be music, reading or just having a group of friends to talk to.

Listen to the podcast below:

Episode 5

in this episode, beauty and fashion entrepreneur Veronica Ebie and mum of three discusses the stereotypes associated with how mothers should, how women lose their styles when they get pregnant and how to balance the dynamics of style.

Veronica also spoke extensively about the wardrobe must-haves for pregnant women while calling attention to the idea of scheduling blocking to balance family and work life. Nicole and Veronica further share insights on character building in kids.

Listen to the podcast below:

Episode 6

In episode 6, Tuke Morgan speaks to Nicole Chikwe about how she started a career playing the sax and how motherhood impacted her career in diverse ways. The conversation also shed some light on the amount of information regarding pregnancy and motherhood that women should share on social media, the kind of information and the factors to consider when putting the information out there.

Nicole and Tuke also chat about the ever-present ‘mum guilt’ and the need to take some time off to rejuvenate.

Listen to the podcast below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ike Joseph on Putting the Indigenous Textile Industry on the Radar | by Adaugo Nwankpa

Biodun Da’Silva: Making the Best Use of Our Time on Earth

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s Why you Should Identify your Brand’s Value

On Terrorism, Religious Extremism and The Taliban’s Takeover

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php