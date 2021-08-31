Rising Musician Prowess is gearing up for Stardom...See His New Photos

In preparation for the release of his new song under his new record label, B.A.D Music, breakout music sensation act Prowess is dancing his way into the hearts of his fans.

With his single ready in a matter of weeks, Prowess understands what branding and keeping fans waiting should look like as he continues to put himself out there in a new fashion.

Weeks have passed since he was announced as the new face of B.A.D Music and it seems the singer is living up to expectations.

Prowess will be dropping his official single under the label very soon and he has promised a new sound that will get Nigerians vibing to his tune.

