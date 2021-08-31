Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Music Promotions

Rising Musician Prowess is gearing up for Stardom...See His New Photos

Music

New Music: Veda - Fairytale

Music Scoop

Moses Bliss signs Global Distribution Deal with Symphonic

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship “Alpha Omega” with Tomi Favored

BN TV Music

Check Out Liya's Performance on "Glitch Takeoff"

Music

New Video: Mohbad - Feel Good

Music

New Music: Foreign Slim - It's Me

Music

New EP: Viktor Snipes - S2DNi

Music

President Buhari Pays Tribute to Legendary Sir Victor Uwaifo with Notable Achievements following His Passing

Features Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Music

Rising Musician Prowess is gearing up for Stardom…See His New Photos

Published

31 mins ago

 on

In preparation for the release of his new song under his new record label, B.A.D Music, breakout music sensation act Prowess is dancing his way into the hearts of his fans.

With his single ready in a matter of weeks, Prowess understands what branding and keeping fans waiting should look like as he continues to put himself out there in a new fashion.

Weeks have passed since he was announced as the new face of B.A.D Music and it seems the singer is living up to expectations.

Prowess will be dropping his official single under the label very soon and he has promised a new sound that will get Nigerians vibing to his tune.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Know If You’re Being Overcharged for Rent

Ufuoma Uvomata: Using Silk Pillowcases Can Help Maintain your Glowing Skin
css.php