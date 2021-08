Rudeboy has released his much-awaited debut solo album titled “Rudykillus“, the first under his self-owned Fire Department Inc label.

The album houses twelve tracks with no guest feature. Chrisstringz produced nine tracks from the project such as “Nowhere to go“, “Ayoyo“, “Focus“, and “Fall in love“, while Sele B produced “Ego Nekwu“, Orbeat produced “Catch Your Fever“, and “No Gimme Space” produced by Lordsky.

Listen to the album below: