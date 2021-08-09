Say Hello to The #DoubleOBond21 Couple – Rugba & Lekan

Connect with us

Weddings

When we meet people in professional settings, it is expected to just keep things formal and keep it moving; which is exactly how it was for Rugba and Lekan. Well… until a party came and the ice was broken!

It was a mutual friend’s party and the pair began talking beyond the borders of just work and now, here we are! Rugba and Lekan tied the knot traditionally in a beautiful Itsekiri-Yoruba wedding. As you know, with culture comes a lot of vibrancy and colour. The beauty of the Itsekiri and Yoruba cultures was so finely blended as a bond was established between the two families.

The love birds went on to exchange their vows in an amazing white wedding ceremony. With family, friends, and well-wishers all there to add spice and commemorate with the lovebirds, the #DoubleOBond was nothing short of a delight. Rugba was a simple and elegant chic in her custom-made April by Kunbi wedding dress. Her second dress by Melodia Ng was a complete stunner as well. Lekan definitely also came correct and the couple had us gushing over their sweet love. You definitely want to take in all the beauty that came with their big day.

Enjoy the photos and love story below.

How We Met
By bride, Rugba

I met Lekan in mid-2018 in a professional setting and didn’t directly speak until almost 6 months later in December. A mutual friend was hosting a small party and we got talking during the event. Sparks flew almost immediately and we went on our first date a week after. Days turned into weeks and months of nurturing our friendship and we started dating officially a few months later. The rest they say is history.

 

He popped the question in October 2020 at the most beautiful proposal, planned with the help of my friends and family.

Time to get down at the reception!

Now, let’s also enjoy their traditional wedding photos.

 

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @rug_beee 
Makeup: @doyinadunfemakeup
Gele: @tboygele 
Planner: @eventsbyomousi
Photography: @timioshinstudios 

White Wedding

Hairstylist: @adefunkeee
Wedding dress and accessories: @aprilbykunbi
Bride’s second outfit: @melodia_ng 
Photography: @timioshinstudios
Videography: @thegalleryng
