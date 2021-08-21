Connect with us

Music

New Music: D.E.M feat. Verchi, Majeeed, Lisa Viola & Mr Kleb - Ogaju

Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Music

New Video: Mannywellz feat. Tems - Peace

Music

New Music: MK Ooracle - Business

Music

New Music: Deankelly - Ginika

Music Scoop

Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Have a Surprise Coming Next Week

Music

New Video: Bella Shmurda & Dangbana Republik - Far Away

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML walks us through the process of making the "Apollo" album

BN TV Music

Watch Ajebo Hustlers' Live Performance of "Bus Stop & Solace" on Glitch Sessions

Music

King Promise features Headie One on New Single "Ring My Line"

Music

New Music: D.E.M feat. Verchi, Majeeed, Lisa Viola & Mr Kleb – Ogaju

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dream Empire Music, a serial entertainment enterprise unveils the signing of new talents Verchi, Majeeed and Lisa Viola with the release of their new single “Ogaju“.

Ekeh Chiaka Joseph known as Majeeed is a Singer/Songwriter who make numerous kinds of music genres but specifically based on a different sound of Afrobeat. He has worked with some amazing Afrobeat artists such as Seyi Shay, Dj Xclusive, DJ Money, Jay Pizzle and more.

Verchi whoʼs real name is Ifeanyichukwu Chigbo Kennedy is an Afrocentric R&B Singer/Songwriter. He won the Golden breakthrough competition which led to his performance with several live bands. He has worked with some notable names in the industry like Seyi Shay, Skales, Omotola Jalande Ekeinde, Harrysong and more.

Angolan born, Australian raised artist Lisa Viola signed an international deal with Nigerian record label Dream Empire Music who spotted her singing and playing the piano on her Instagram stories. Lisa has also appeared on the big screen in “The Great Gatsby” and Helen Reddy‘s biopic “I am Woman“.

“Ogaju” is a well-arranged diverse Afrobeats sound with five different languages spoken including Yoruba, Hausa, Portuguese, English, Pidgin and English. The single which speaks about appreciating women was produced by Mr Kleb, mixed and mastered by Chibyonthemix.

Listen to “Ogaju” below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

When Does the Age Difference in a Relationship Become Predatory?

Money Matters with Nimi: Are your Children Ready for the World of Work?

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 
css.php