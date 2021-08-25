Connect with us

New Video: Mayorkun – Let Me Know

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Mayorkun reveals the visual to his new single, “Let Me Know,” his first music instalment for the year 2021.

Mayorkun and his partner are enjoying the magnificent views of Cappadocia, Turkey, in a very dreamy experience directed by Sam Kirk and Omar, which embodies the track’s energy.

“Let Me Know” will feature on Mayorkun’s forthcoming sophomore album, out later this year, a follow-up to acclaimed 2018 debut LP, “The Mayor of Lagos“.

Watch the music video for “Let Me Know”

