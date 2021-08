In this food vlog, Winnie of Zeelicious Foods is sharing her easy 15 minutes recipe for making corn dogs everyone would love.

Ingredients

– 2 cups flour

– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 cup sugar

– 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

– 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

– Sprinkle of salt

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

– 3 teaspoons oil of melted butter

– 10 Sausages

– Cooking oil of choice for frying

Watch the video below: