Adebola Williams takes Mercy Johnson-Okojie back to When He Met his Wife on “Mercy’s Menu”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In episode 5 of “Mercy’s Menu“, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and business mogul aka ‘a lover boy’, Adebola Williams chat about business, entrepreneurship and marriage as they prepare seafood efo riro and plantain swallow.

Despite the fact that I learnt a lot about business, I also had chills as Adebola Williams took me back to the time he met his wife. As for the Efo riro, trust your chef na.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

