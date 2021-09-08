Denrele Edun Brings His Energy to the Latest Episode of “The Late Night Show With Eni“

Denrele Edun brings all the fun and energy to the latest episode of “The Late Night Show With Eni,” as he sits down with Enioluwa Adeoluwa to talk about the early criticism he received from Nigerians, and how he overcame it all to become the successful host, television presenter and celebrated personality he is today.

Denrele Edun revealed that he, Toyin Lawani, Yvonne Nwosu, Toke Makinwa, and Linda Ikeji were all in the same set in University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Watch the