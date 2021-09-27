BNxBBNaija6: EmmaRose get to Lead the Shine Ya Eye House One Last Time + Pere & Angel Join Final 6

It’s week 10! The final week and 65th day in the Big Brother Naija season 6 house and the Shine Ya Eye housemates played the last Head Of House game today.

For tonight’s game, there was no Immunity at stake but one of the housemates earned bragging rights as the season’s last HOH – Emmanuel.

The game was quick, Whitemoney had a good run but he landed on a box that required that he start afresh and Cross was able to go the distance despite also having to start afresh.

Emmanuel and Liquorose finished the course and made it into the Eye, but Emmanuel had the best time and won the Head of House game. As expected, he choose Liquorose as his Deputy and the EmmaRose ship get to head the house one last time before their exit.

Meanwhile, Angel and Pere took part in the #BBNaija Double Jeopardy game tonight.

Recall that at last night’s eviction show, Angel and Pere were put in a white room where they both had to play a game to determine who completes this season’s top five finalists. Both housemates were asked to disassemble a truck.

While Angel had a part left, a broken piece and didn’t finish, Pere finished but also broke a part of the motorbike. He also had a part that won’t come off and was hanging by the wire, according to him.

After disassembling the truck, Angel and Pere were asked to put the disassembled trucks back together again. They were provided with a guide.

After putting their best in disassembling and assembling the truck, Biggie gave Pere and Angel the chance to make it to the finals because they played the game excellently. He told them to pack their bags and get ready to return to the House.

When Biggie asked them about their experience playing the Double Jeopardy game, Pere said “It was a very challenging experience” while Angel said “It was really tough and challenging because I have never done anything like this before… It was hard.”

The biggest twist this season? It’s not a final five, but a final six! It’s that time to vote your fave to win the Big Brother Naija season six.