Cheque’s Debut Album “Bravo” features Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Olamide | Listen

Afrobeats superstar Cheque comes through with his highly-anticipated debut album “Bravo“.

The album features top music artists including Ayra Starr on “Dangerous“, Jackboy on “No One Else“, Olamide on “LOML” and Fireboy DML on the previously released hit song “History“.

Tracks on the album were produced by Andyr, Rhyme Bamz, Lay Z Beat, BeatbyJayy, Zaki Amujei, Getro, Hitsound, Deyjan and Eli.

Listen to the album below: