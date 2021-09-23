Connect with us

Music

Cheque's Debut Album "Bravo" features Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Olamide | Listen

Music

New Music: Fricky J - Fricky Mood

Music

New Music: The Cavemen - Udo

Music

New Music: Wak3up_MrFresh feat. Noc Dice - Bidness

Music

The Link Up Between Tems & Rihanna is a Must-See!

Music

New Mixtape: DJ Sound - Amapiano Takeover

Music

Watch the Visualizer for Oxlade's "Pay Me"

Music

IbukunOluwa & Remii join TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship to Perform "Here At Your Feet"

Music

Lyric Video: Ada Ehi - Open Doors

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Sweety

Music

Cheque’s Debut Album “Bravo” features Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Olamide | Listen

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Afrobeats superstar Cheque comes through with his highly-anticipated debut album “Bravo“.

The album features top music artists including Ayra Starr on “Dangerous“, Jackboy on “No One Else“, Olamide on “LOML” and Fireboy DML on the previously released hit song “History“.

Tracks on the album were produced by Andyr, Rhyme Bamz, Lay Z Beat, BeatbyJayy, Zaki Amujei, Getro, Hitsound, Deyjan and Eli.

Listen to the album below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?
css.php