Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came 'Combat Ready' for Tonight's #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

For tonight’s Big Brother Naija Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came ‘combat-ready’ in this African soldier ensemble by Mai Atafo, paired with black military boots from KIINGDAVIIDS.

“Chewing stick and toothpick dey work for the same place but their work still different. Prioritize well and entertain us” Ebuka left us with his wise words after announcing the eviction of four housemates Tega, Boma, Peace and Micheal – from the Shine Ya Eye season.

Check on his look!

