For today’s Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye penultimate live eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu served Yoruba demon vibes as he revealed the eviction of three more housemates: Queen, Nini and Saga.

Meanwhile, Angel and Pere have to play a game to decide who joins Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross and Whitemoney in the finals.

Check out Ebuka’s royalty drip!

CREDITS:

Outfit: @ugomonye.official

Photography: @theoladayo