Thanks to Instagram, Ebun & Seun are Ready for Life Together Forever!

If you’re still a doubting Thomas when it comes to finding love on social media, here’s the “hole in the palm”! Ebun and Seun are now well on their forever journey and it’s all thanks to the slippery streets of Instagram. 🤭

Seun’s friend had posted Ebun’s photo on IG and the moment Seun saw it, he was hooked. As a sure guy, he found his way to her account and of course, shot his shot! From Instagram DM to a date and then many more dates and long hours of communication… Cupid started a fire that will burn till eternity. We’re absolutely loving their elegant pre-wedding photos and just from the photos, we can immediately tell how smitten the lovebirds are.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below. Also, see how Seun tells their love story.

How We Met

By the groom, Seun

I first saw her through a friend’s IG page (I think it was a birthday post). I felt she looked good and decided to chat with her sometime later. We chatted for a few weeks on various topics and later decided to meet up after church on a Sunday. That went well and we met up a number of times after.

We maintained contact through the lockdown pretty much, going and growing through the challenges together. We were clear with each other on what we wanted from the very beginning and had agreed to get to know each other and see if we had a future together. We spent a lot of time exploring our mutual interests as Christians and in movies, books etc. It became apparent the relationship was working and headed in the right direction. Now, here we are!

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents

Makeup: @artistrybylisaa

Photography: @timioshinstudios