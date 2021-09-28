Johnny Drille Serves Up Acoustic Version of “Odo” featuring Styl-Plus

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Mavin Records singer-songwriter Johnny Drille presents an acoustic version for his song “Odo” featuring Styl-Plus, off his debut album “Before We Fall Asleep“.

Johnny Drille says,

It was a dream come true for me to have a song with a group that inspired me so much growing up a young boy that wanted to do music but didn’t know how.

My father bought a Styl-Plus CD for the house and my siblings and I would play it all day, over and over again. You’d understand why making music with them still feels surreal to me. Styl-Plus inspired me to dare to be different and stand out in a very saturated industry.

The video was directed by Timmy Davies.

Enjoy!

