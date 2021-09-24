Music
Mavin Records’ New Artiste Magixx Debuts New EP “Magixx”
Alexander Adelabu, a 23-year-old native of Ekiti state known by his stage name Magixx, has been signed to the Mavin Records label.
Magixx made his public debut as a Mavin singer on September 23 with the release of his self-titled EP “Magixx“, which showcased his varied flows and talent for combining sounds.
He then released the official music video for track number one “Love Don’t Cost A Dime,” shot and directed by Director K.
Listen to the EP below
Stream Magixx EP: https://mavinrecords.link/magixx
Watch the video below: