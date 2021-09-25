This PurpleHaze Shoes New Collection “Obsession” is Functional & Stylish

Luxurious heels brand PurpleHaze Shoes recently unveiled its latest collection tagged Obsession, revealing a chic lineup of female pumps with fresh styles and new silhouettes with comfort in mind.

According to the statement of the brand:

This lookbook features different scenarios that represent the target consumer and the ways the shoes can be worn for different occasions. Whether to work, meeting a friend for lunch or a night out, the campaign shows the zest for life and vitality young women on a mission possess. The brand has an array of clean, refined premium shoes which offer various colours for versatility. Distinctively suited for every occasion, the shoes will definitely have you walking in the right direction.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @purplehazeshoes

Model: @bankeolutimehin

Photography: @oa.productions

Makeup/Hair: @belize_makeup

Outfits: @skentelebyetti @christiana_hebrews @usaybytomi