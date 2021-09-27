Connect with us

This Nigerian Fashionista is a Gold Mine of Daily Outfit Ideas

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another spectacular week in style.  Our muse for this week is Nigerian makeup artist, Youtuber, and style influencer Ree Ojone.

Ree’s style is effortless. With a pop of colour here and there, the fashionista also likes a good mix and match. Her style ranges from colour combos to finessing multiple patterns and silhouettes.

For a week’s worth of chic looks, we’ve rounded up some of her best Instagram looks.

Monday:

Start the new week with a business-like attitude. Pair a colourful blazer with wide-leg pants and some heels for severe girl boss vibes. 

Tuesday:

Perk up your office wear by teaming up a polka-dot top with matching pants. Elevate your style with dainty jewellery pieces.

Wednesday:

Cheer your mood up on hump day with a fun animal print and stretchy pants.

Thursday:

A look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails is a win-win.

Friday:

TGIF! We’re winding down with our minds and style. This look is the perfect casual Friday outfit.

Saturday:

A chic dress is perfect for Saturday hangout with friends. Pop some statement accessories to give off that put-together vibe.

Sunday:

Head to the beach in comfortable style. It’s time to relax and be taken care of!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Tangerine Africa


