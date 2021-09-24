Tekno’s First boohooMAN Collection “Rock ‘n’ Soul” is Inspired by 70’s Art Scene & Old School Hip Hop

Online fashion retailer boohooMAN has dropped their first collection with Afrobeats singer-songwriter, producer and dancer, Tekno.

The collection aptly named Rock ‘n’ Soul is inspired by the 70’s art scene and old school hip hop. Consisting of dapper, smart looks and matching sets, the range includes everything from retro tile geos, 70’s fabrications such as needlecord and brushed mohair, vintage silhouettes and a variety of clashing patterns and colorways – ultimately giving off a youthful, effortless feel.

Tekno joins the likes of Burna Boy and Fireboy in partnering with the brand which seeks endless opportunities to work with some of the world’s most talented and diverse artists.

“Tekno is the perfect ambassador for boohooMAN. His sleek sense of style and vibrant energy matches perfectly with who we are as a brand, and our latest campaign is a testament to that,” says Jay Hassan, PR Manager.

With price points ranging from £6 – £75, the collection is now available globally on boohoo.com and boohooMAN.com.