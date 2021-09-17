Sigma Pensions and Junior Achievement Nigeria Partner to equip 100 Youths with Digital Skills in Abuja

It was an unforgettable moment of excitement and the commencement of a new chapter of opportunities, like the 5-Day Digital Bootcamp, put together by one of Nigeria’s leading pensions Funds Administrators in Nigeria, came to end. The just-concluded Digital Bootcamp organized by Sigma Pensions, in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, saw about 100 youths trained in Digital Marketing, Web Development, and Graphics Design.

The project was part of Sigma Pensions’ Corporate Social Responsibility, to equip young people with digital skills that will add value to them, improve their employability, create businesses and in extension grow the Nigerian economy. As a business that has experienced the power of digital technology and its exponential impact on growth, the project is timely and relevant especially in these times when STEM skills are in high demand.

From the 6th – 10th of September, 2021, participants ranging from age 18 – 25 came together for the live event which was held at John Centre Hall, Peb 04 Plaza, Dalaba Street, Behind Shoprite, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Participants had the opportunity of going through an intensive boot camp where they were trained in Web Development, Digital Marketing, and Graphics Design. The 5-day workshop has been reviewed by several attendees as arguably the most insightful event they’ve attended – and to make things even more interesting; it came at no cost at all.

Day 1 of the intensive digital boot camp introduced participants to Data analysis, and Digital Marketing Fundamentals. The Sigma team was available on Day 2 to educate participants briefly on Financial Literacy after which a deep dive into the Web development and Graphics sessions commenced.

The graphics sessions covered the technical know-how of graphics design; visual hierarchy, page layout techniques, design use typography. Web development classes covered the practical and theoretical aspects of web development, which involved developing a website for the Internet (World Wide Web) and also Content Management System (CMS).

The 5-day event closed with an exhibition where participants showcased their ideas, websites and designs. The most outstanding group was rewarded with a cash prize of N200,000. Speaking with Afolabi Folayan (Executive Director, Operations Sigma Pensions), he said

“In 2016, we embarked on a digital transformation journey which has resulted in a radical transformation in our business and service delivery to both internal and external customers”.

He went on to say that leveraging on technology, Sigma Pensions had little or no negative impact during the pandemic as seamless customer service was achieved with minimal interruptions. Through this Bootcamp and subsequent ones, Sigma Pensions hopes to equip young Nigerians with relevant digital skills which will serve as a springboard for a career in any preferred field in Tech.

