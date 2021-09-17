Experience your Next Level at the Flourish Garden Party with the Iconic Woman’s Coach- Ekene Onu | September 25th

You’re invited to the Flourish garden party – an afternoon of fun and learning with the Iconic Woman‘s Coach Ekene Onu on the 25th of September in Ikoyi, Lagos.

As women, we strive and push for the best, we take care of everyone but ourselves. The flourish garden party will help you strike a balance. You cannot pour from an empty cup.

After the flourishing experience, you can expect to feel;

More confident, less self-conscious and stand out from the crowd

More in control emotionally and more self-aware

More grounded in your feminine energy

Highly valued and appreciated as a woman

Have more loving and affirming relationships

More desirable and attractive as a woman without changing a thing about your body.

This event is not for every woman. It’s for the woman who wants to access her next level. It is for the woman who believes in herself and knows she has all that it takes.

Go to Iconicwomanhood to see all you get when you sign up for this event.

Attending this event will be one of your best decisions for 2021. Get ready to unlock a new level.

