Connect with us

Events

Experience your Next Level at the Flourish Garden Party with the Iconic Woman’s Coach- Ekene Onu | September 25th

Events

Global Citizen Live: Ebuka & Nancy Isime Announced As Hosts of Lagos Event

Events News

Here's Why You Should Apply for the African Youth Adaptation Solutions Challenge by GCA & African Development Bank

Events

Here's your Exclusive Look into Beatrice Ogunmola's culture-themed Premiere for the Love Castle Movie

Events Scoop

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 Met Gala

Events

Abatete stood still as Late Chief Patrick Anakwe Anakwe was laid to rest in Grand Style

Events

Catch Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo, TY Bello & George Okoro at the Launch of Infinix Zero X | September 15th

Events

Meet the Speakers of the Inaugural Edition of Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria hosted by Michelle Dede

Events Music

Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021

Events Music Promotions

Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

Events

Experience your Next Level at the Flourish Garden Party with the Iconic Woman’s Coach- Ekene Onu | September 25th

Published

32 mins ago

 on

You’re invited to the Flourish garden party – an afternoon of fun and learning with the Iconic Woman‘s Coach Ekene Onu on the 25th of September in Ikoyi, Lagos.

As women, we strive and push for the best, we take care of everyone but ourselves. The flourish garden party will help you strike a balance. You cannot pour from an empty cup.

After the flourishing experience, you can expect to feel;

  • More confident, less self-conscious and stand out from the crowd
  • More in control emotionally and more self-aware
  • More grounded in your feminine energy
  • Highly valued and appreciated as a woman
  • Have more loving and affirming relationships
  • More desirable and attractive as a woman without changing a thing about your body.

This event is not for every woman. It’s for the woman who wants to access her next level. It is for the woman who believes in herself and knows she has all that it takes.

Go to Iconicwomanhood to see all you get when you sign up for this event.

Attending this event will be one of your best decisions for 2021. Get ready to unlock a new level.

—————————————————————————————————————————————– BellaNaija is a media partner for Iconicwomanhood 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully
css.php