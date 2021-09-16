Global Citizen Live: Ebuka & Nancy Isime Announced As Hosts of Lagos Event

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen has revealed the local hosts TV personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nancy Isime for the Global Citizen Live event in Lagos, Nigeria. Pan-African broadcast partners are AIM Group, MultiChoice and The SABC.

Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, among others. Burna Boy will perform from New York, Sho Madjozi and Muzi from Johannesburg, while Angelique Kidjo will perform in Paris on 25th September 2021.

Additions to the international line-up of artistes include Andrea Bocelli performing from Tuscany, BTS from Seoul, Green Day from Los Angeles, Keith Urban and Ricky Martin from various locations in Las Vegas, Lorde and My Morning Jacket from various locations in New York City, Metallica from Louisville and, in partnership with Sony Music Latin, Camilo from Madrid and Lali from Buenos Aires. Straight from the Amazon Rainforest, the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil represented by Chief Mapu of the Huni Kuin, Aldeia Mutum of the Yawanawa, and Owera (Kunumi MC) from the Guarani Nation join Alok in premiering a unique collaboration project showcasing indigenous culture.

Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to

be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, Twitter and also aired on partner television and radio stations across different regions. Global

Citizen Live will call for:

Wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries.

The G7 and the world's billionaires to end the hunger crisis by contributing at least $6 billion for the urgent provision of millions of meals for the 41 Million People on the brink of starvation.

The G7 and EU to share at least one billion doses immediately, with those most in need, and to support the proposal by South Africa and India to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries.

The performances announced today add to the previous announced line-ups from:

LAGOS with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

and NEW YORK CITY in Central Park (presented by Citi and Cisco ) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes , and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang

and ) with , and special guest performances by and PARIS at Champ de Mars with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said .

and special guest performances by and . LOS ANGELES at The Greek Theatre (presented by Verizon ) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer

) with and LONDON with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man

and RIO DE JANEIRO with Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio.

In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-

capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the

COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully-vaccinated audience or

attendees who have presented a negative PCR test.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Access Bank in Nigeria, alongside global partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta AirLines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including BellaNaija, AIM Group, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux, Arise TV, Newscentral TV, Outfront Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Big Cabal Media, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.