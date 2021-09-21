Connect with us

Here Are 7 Chic Looks To Copy From Anu This Week

These 10 Sustainable African Bag Brands are Championing Sustainable Practices in The Fashion Industry

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Adut Akech, Maps Maponyane, Anita Adetoye & More

You Need to Check Out NÜÜBA’s Debut Resort Collection

Sustainable and Modern Silhouettes – See E.S.O by Liman's Debut Collection

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 163

Check Out The Super Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 92

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week – Thanks Bukola

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mo Abudu, Maria Chike, Hamisa Mobetto & More

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala 2021

Here Are 7 Chic Looks To Copy From Anu This Week

Published

48 seconds ago

 on

Anu aka thatcorporatechic is one #BellaStylista that continually brings her style A-game! The UK-based style influencer serves structured looks that evoke that chic boss-babe vibe.

In addition to her great sense of style, we love how effortlessly she dresses in power suits, dresses, co-ords and the whole shebang. We believe this style blogger has cracked the secret code to looking chic in casual/ formal workwear.

In case you’re in a rut or simply feeling uninspired to dress up this week, we have curated seven stylish looks for the week to inspire you- Thanks Anu!

Monday: 

A patterned suit is a perfect way to start the new week, and it’s also a stylish must-have staple.

Tuesday: 

Switch things up with a tweed dress paired with red pumps to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from board meeting by 3 pm to happy hour cocktails by 6 pm is what we call a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Saturday brunch with friends calls for stylish print co-ords.

Sunday:

Go on a solo trip in a chic frock!

