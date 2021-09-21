Style
Here Are 7 Chic Looks To Copy From Anu This Week
Anu aka thatcorporatechic is one #BellaStylista that continually brings her style A-game! The UK-based style influencer serves structured looks that evoke that chic boss-babe vibe.
In addition to her great sense of style, we love how effortlessly she dresses in power suits, dresses, co-ords and the whole shebang. We believe this style blogger has cracked the secret code to looking chic in casual/ formal workwear.
In case you’re in a rut or simply feeling uninspired to dress up this week, we have curated seven stylish looks for the week to inspire you- Thanks Anu!
Monday:
A patterned suit is a perfect way to start the new week, and it’s also a stylish must-have staple.
Tuesday:
Switch things up with a tweed dress paired with red pumps to win all the compliments.
Wednesday:
On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.
Thursday:
A look that takes you from board meeting by 3 pm to happy hour cocktails by 6 pm is what we call a win-win.
Friday:
It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.
Saturday:
Saturday brunch with friends calls for stylish print co-ords.
Sunday:
Go on a solo trip in a chic frock!
