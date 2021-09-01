“It’s Hard when You’re Friends with the Person” – Biola Alabi gets Candid on Divorce in conversation “#WithChude”

Connect with us
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo sits with businesswoman and filmmaker Biola Alabi and they have an honest conversation about her divorce, getting through IVF, and leaving M-net.

Speaking on her divorce from Makanjuola Alabi feeling like an out-of-body experience, the “Lara And The Beat” maker says, “It is, in a way, because nobody understands the situation and its hard when you’re friends with the person.”

Literally, it wasn’t like I couldn’t go around saying this person is a horrible human being and that was hard because we were on speaking terms and people would see us. So it was confusing, but it’s also very personal, very private.

And then, people forward you things and you’re reading about something (although you tell yourslef I’m not going to read it) and you’re like, this doesn’t even feel like my life. It doesn’t even feel like I know this person. And sometimes, people feel they know so much more about you than you know about yourself.

Watch the conversation below:

