The Moment Wizkid joined Justin Bieber to Perform “Essence” at the Made In America Festival

Afrobeats singer Wizkid joined Canadian music star Justin Bieber on stage at the Made In America Festival for a surprise performance of “Essence” remix.

The remix of “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber is taken from the deluxe version of the Grammy award-winning star’s album “Made In Lagos“.

Justin Bieber headlined the Made In America Festival, which took place on Sunday 5th of September, alongside international acts like Doja Cat, Bobby Shmurda, Roddy Rich and more.

After performing some of his tracks including “Peaches“, the singer proceeded to surprise fans by inviting Wizkid on stage to perform the song, “Essence” which has topped charts all summer.

Watch the amazing moment below:

Video Credit: @cecilhammond