Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Three years after tying the knot, Abimbola Afolayan and hubby Okiki Afolayan are still riding high.

To mark their anniversary on October 6, the actress took to Instagram to share a video from their wedding and a clip of her talking so sweetly about her heartthrob.

She wrote in the caption;

Another October 6. Alekun omo,alekun owo,alafia,emigigun,aiku bale oro. Happy 3rd year anniversary to us @okikiafolayan I thank God for us my husband! You are the best decision ever! Then and now you have showed me you are my destiny! May God continue to bless our home amen. @okikiafolayan we go way back so am short of words when am celebrating us because everything Goes to Almighty God for ordaining this union of friendship and understanding! Your arms have held me at my weakest, your eyes have seen me at my worst! I know your heart will love me through the darkest of times! I am so thankful for the way you love me! Thank you for all you have done to make me happy! I trust our relationship is from God so I let God’s Grace rule us, Lawrence! You have brought this glow into my life may You always Shine thank you for making my dream and my love for the institution called marriage happen! The only time of the year I brag about you on the internet e get why lol @okikiafolayan am sure you are laughing right now.

Okiki also took to his Instagram page to share a sweet note to his wife, writing; “Flashback to 3years ago when am still a wonderful musician. 3years anniversary and still counting. Olorun module. I will continue to love you and stay with you forever IFEMI AYOMI @bimboafolayan”.