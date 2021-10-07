Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Get the Scoop on New Series "Money.Men.Marriage" starring Toni Tones, A'rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Finalists Get Candid with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Their Experiences in Biggie's House

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Idia Aisien Dazzles Yet Again on the Red Carpet at the Premiere of "Badboys and Bridesmaids"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2021 Scheduled for November 28

BN TV Movies & TV

Must Watch Trailer: Bimbo Manuel, Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze in Full-Option Adventure "Charge & Bail"

Inspired Movies & TV

Stacey Waweru is the Voice of Africa's Newest Kid Superhero on Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: "I used every chance I got to show my creativity" - Saga

Movies & TV

And The #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Winner is... Whitemoney!

Movies & TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Came Ready for the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Grand Finale

Movies & TV

Get the Scoop on New Series “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Published

7 mins ago

 on

A new series titled “Money.Men.Marriage” is coming to your screens this October. The series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Karibi Fubara, Elozonam, Obi Maduegbuna, Sika Osei, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Christopher Nnodim Iheuwa.

“MMM” is directed by Ema Edosio Deelen, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, produced by Isioma Osaje and written by Tamara Aihie.

Ted Abudu Majekodunmi, who serves as director, producer, and writer for the new series, announced the news:

So so so so sooooo excited to announce the release of @mmmtheseries under my new production company Laced Up Productions!!! Eeek! It’s been a long time coming but I’ve learnt better late than never. God willing the first of many more series to come!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ted Mak (@ted_abudu)

Don’t miss the series premiere, showing on MMM The Series on YouTube on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing

Slum2School Africa Begins Fundraising to Support the Education of 5,000 Children Living in Underserved Communities in Nigeria

Adefolake Adekola: Are You Sure You Want to Drink Tea on the Plane?

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Life Lessons You Can Glean From a Colossal Failure
css.php