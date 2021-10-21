Promotions
Send & Receive Money around the World as AccessAfrica Expands to 3 More Countries
With AccessAfrica, You can now send and receive money with ease to your loved ones and business partners in more countries.
AccessAfrica is now available in Mozambique, Kenya and Guinea
Still available in Ghana , Gambia, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, DR Congo, UK , Belgium, Germany, France, Hong Kong, China, Italy, India, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Norway, Cyprus
Download the AccessMore app to get started.
