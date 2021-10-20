“African Islander” by NonyKingz is here – Stream the EP on BN

Connect with us

The iconic African Icelandic musician NonyKingz has newly released an EP titled “African Islander” on October 21st,2021.

NonyKingz who is known for putting African music on the map in Iceland and all-around Europe has made another iconic move by releasing a beautiful body of work that has six tracks and two features.

According to NonyKingz;

“African Islander is a project where I showcased the uniqueness in my artistry, by putting together this body of work which are all different in styles yet the same under  great music genre Afrobeats like,  Afro-fusion, Afro-Dancehall, Afro-house, Amapiano and Afropop. African Islander is the Africa in me to the world, I did it for the culture.”

Click on this link to stream African Island across all music platforms.

Check out NonyKingz on Instagram and Facebook

