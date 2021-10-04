Adebola Williams & RMD Take Up “Good To Great” in Episode 5 of “The Book I’m Reading”

In this episode of “The Book I’m Reading”, Adebola Williams joins Richard Mofe-Damijo to discuss his recent marriage to Kehinde Williams, and the book he’s reading, “Good To Great” by Jim Collins.

It’s good. I’m grateful to God that a few things I was worried about that people say in marriage like “Oh you’re going to get bigger, you’re going to eat late at night, your wife is going to force you to eat,” I thank God that’s not the kind of woman I married.

