BNxBBNaija6: Queen Wants to Get More Women Involved in Political Activities

In this interview with BellaNaija, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Queen talks to Chuey Chu about her time in the house, her political career and her relationship with Whitemoney.

On the plan she has for her political career, Queen says:

Before going into Big Brother, I was already doing that. I ran for a counsellor position last year in my local government. Right now, I’m looking at the coming years to keep striving hard for other positions. I just want to be out there to see how we can affect our country positively, try to bring the change that we all want to see in our country and also try to get involved in political activities.

Watch the conversation below: