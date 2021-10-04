Blackface addresses 2Baba’s “Let Somebody Love You” Song Theft Allegation in Conversation “#WithChude”

In this episode of “#WithChude“, Blackface gets candid about the allegations that 2Baba stole a song from the Plantashun Boiz archive and more.

On the allegations of 2Baba stealing a song, “Let Somebody Love You“, he says that he didn’t say it was stolen, but that he should have been told since he had a 50% ownership of the song.

“In the Plantashun, we have archives, that’s own of the songs that were there and if you wanted to render that song, he would have told me that “I want to do the song.”

Concerning why the issue wasn’t put to rest after they supposedly talked about it, Blackface says:

I don’t know. I think, if it doesn’t get sorted out, maybe it’s better. To keep the Blackface versus 2Face going or something. Maybe there’s a gain they get from doing that because it stirs up the fans. I don’t know but I don’t think it’s necessary.

Watch the conversation below: